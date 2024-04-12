New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,655 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 14.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total transaction of $331,364.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,203. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSIT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $184.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.99 and a twelve month high of $194.57.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

