New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Balchem were worth $7,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Balchem alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Balchem by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Balchem in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $1,086,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,793.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $1,086,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,793.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $1,700,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,022.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,630 shares of company stock worth $11,843,249 in the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Balchem Stock Performance

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $149.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.08 and its 200 day moving average is $138.50. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $110.74 and a 12 month high of $159.52.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.66 million. Balchem had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Balchem’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BCPC

Balchem Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.