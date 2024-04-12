New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $9,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $2,960,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 394,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 309,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 68,256 shares during the period. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 60,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $72.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average of $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.11 and a 52-week high of $106.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

