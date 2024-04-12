New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $1,986,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $9,262,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in M/I Homes by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,507,000 after purchasing an additional 354,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MHO shares. Wedbush lowered M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

In other news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $316,263.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $118.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $140.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.13.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $972.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 11.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

