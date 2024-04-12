New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 137.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 43.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 49.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $54,176.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $132,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at $798,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total value of $54,176.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,998 shares of company stock worth $635,171 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $158.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.16. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $109.23 and a 12 month high of $179.68.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 12.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Meritage Homes

About Meritage Homes

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.