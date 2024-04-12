New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,164 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $84.94 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $88.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 18.68%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

