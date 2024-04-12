New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,164 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Federal Signal Stock Performance
Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $84.94 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $88.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
Federal Signal Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 18.68%.
Federal Signal Company Profile
Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Federal Signal
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.