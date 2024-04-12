New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,650 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,650 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gentex were worth $9,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 80,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 57,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 126,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $34.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Gentex’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Gentex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

