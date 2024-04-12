New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 185 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth $2,644,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in A. O. Smith by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 714,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,919,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in A. O. Smith by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $5,092,403.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,929.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $5,092,403.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,929.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,535 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

AOS stock opened at $86.15 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $89.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.