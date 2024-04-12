New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,800 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Diodes were worth $7,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 225,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after purchasing an additional 30,840 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 586,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,257,000 after purchasing an additional 57,817 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Diodes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 142,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $228,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $413,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,934,458.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,570. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD opened at $70.94 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $97.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

