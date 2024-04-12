New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 660 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $9,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ELF opened at $167.05 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.80 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.09 and a 200 day moving average of $146.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.83.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

