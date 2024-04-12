New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after buying an additional 150,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after buying an additional 140,834 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after buying an additional 139,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,573,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.60.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $202.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.29 and a twelve month high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $307,207.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,865.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total transaction of $65,112.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,400.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $307,207.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,865.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,023,106 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

