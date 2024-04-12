Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,105 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $154.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.40 and its 200 day moving average is $132.49. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $222.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.96.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

