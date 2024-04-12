Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 7,671 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $60,640,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,661,000 after buying an additional 1,443,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,813,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,957 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAL. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $47.63 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

