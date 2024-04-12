Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,810,000 after purchasing an additional 161,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,617,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,427,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,245,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 908,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INGR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.67.

NYSE:INGR opened at $111.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.75. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $118.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $6,399,076.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,246 shares in the company, valued at $11,635,601.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,921 shares of company stock worth $6,903,045 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

