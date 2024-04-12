Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,600 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $52,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,897.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Royal Gold Trading Down 0.2 %

RGLD opened at $122.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $147.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 39.53%. The business had revenue of $152.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

