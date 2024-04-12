Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,693 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2,540.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $303.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of -102.60 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.47. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $128.67 and a 52 week high of $313.16.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.16.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

