Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,500 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 524.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,847,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in RLI by 1,243.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 157,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,444,000 after acquiring an additional 145,433 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of RLI by 37,822.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 132,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 132,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in RLI by 24.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 116,705 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

RLI Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $138.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.70. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $123.04 and a 1 year high of $149.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $433.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.12 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. RLI’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

