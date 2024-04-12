Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 22.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in CubeSmart by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 484,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,633,000 after buying an additional 113,571 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 124,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,781,000 after buying an additional 24,483 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in CubeSmart by 95.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 75,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 37,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in CubeSmart by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 859,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,827,000 after buying an additional 97,979 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 112.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

