Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in KBR by 9,478.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,765 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in KBR by 8,845.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 813,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,776,000 after purchasing an additional 804,279 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in KBR by 1,313.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 463,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,294,000 after purchasing an additional 430,318 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in KBR by 344.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 545,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,155,000 after purchasing an additional 422,856 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Shares of KBR opened at $63.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.63. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -29.27%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

