Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,110 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 12.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 96.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 38.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,278 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $33.80 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 3.57.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $591.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $319,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,403.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Affirm from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Affirm from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.97.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

