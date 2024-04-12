Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in American Electric Power by 14.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,240,000 after purchasing an additional 587,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Electric Power by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in American Electric Power by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,714,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,308,000 after purchasing an additional 374,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,033,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,826,000 after purchasing an additional 75,124 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $94.86.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

