Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $210.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.91. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.43 and a 52-week high of $215.79. The stock has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

