Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,901,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,697,000 after acquiring an additional 67,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.54.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Globe Life from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Globe Life from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

