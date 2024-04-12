Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,248 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

KRG stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 454.57%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

