Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $82.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $87.99.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.70.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

