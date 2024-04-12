Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.2% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.0% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,569 shares of company stock worth $41,213,950 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.46. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.36 and a twelve month high of $94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 243.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

