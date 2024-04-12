Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,851 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Ameren alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 7,133.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 960,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $694,670,000 after acquiring an additional 947,011 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after acquiring an additional 681,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

Ameren stock opened at $72.06 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $91.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.65. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.33%.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.