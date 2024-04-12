Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 525 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,631 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $152,111,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.9% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,344,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,533,000 after acquiring an additional 508,807 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,083,000 after acquiring an additional 465,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $53,654,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $104.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.