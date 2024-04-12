Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,848 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,848 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,049,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 803,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,337,000 after purchasing an additional 128,497 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 201,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 70,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.11%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th.

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

