Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,159 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $36,626,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,444.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,128,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,816 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 270.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Recommended Stories

