Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $215,051,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 17.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,881,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,531 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 58.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,658,000 after acquiring an additional 833,845 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 175.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 835,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,978,000 after acquiring an additional 532,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC opened at $61.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average of $58.67. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $125.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMC. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on FMC in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

