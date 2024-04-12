NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stock Holdings Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NI. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 256.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,266,000 after buying an additional 5,544,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after buying an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after buying an additional 1,970,696 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 95.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,136,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,789,000 after buying an additional 1,535,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NiSource by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,070,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,149,000 after purchasing an additional 865,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $27.26 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.11%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

