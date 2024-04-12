North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.98

North American Palladium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PALDF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and traded as high as $15.01. North American Palladium shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 21,600 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $881.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98.

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

