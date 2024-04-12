North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3,676.03

North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,676.03 ($46.53) and traded as high as GBX 3,700 ($46.83). North Atlantic Smaller Cos shares last traded at GBX 3,580 ($45.31), with a volume of 7,680 shares.
North Atlantic Smaller Cos Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,676.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,713.81. The company has a market capitalization of £480.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,523.81 and a beta of 0.74.
North Atlantic Smaller Cos Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a GBX 68.50 ($0.87) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from North Atlantic Smaller Cos’s previous dividend of $20.00. North Atlantic Smaller Cos’s dividend payout ratio is -5,238.10%.
North Atlantic Smaller Cos Company Profile
North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.
