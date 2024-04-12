NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,467 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 3.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $906.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $826.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $604.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.20 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $926.30.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

