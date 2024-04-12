NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 55.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,850 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,598,850,000 after buying an additional 2,287,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $926.30.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $906.16 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $262.20 and a one year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $826.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $604.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

