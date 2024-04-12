Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.79.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ON. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

ON stock opened at $70.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.23 and its 200 day moving average is $77.62. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.80.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $697,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $418,102,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Onsemi by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,024,000 after buying an additional 2,568,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

