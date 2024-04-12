Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.70

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.70 and traded as high as C$3.01. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 626,631 shares trading hands.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 44.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Pascal Simard bought 11,811 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,999.94. In related news, Director Cathy Singer acquired 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,831.00. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Simard acquired 11,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,999.94. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.