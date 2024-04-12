Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.70

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.70 and traded as high as C$3.01. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 626,631 shares trading hands.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, March 18th.
Osisko Mining Trading Up 2.0 %
Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Senior Officer Pascal Simard bought 11,811 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,999.94. In related news, Director Cathy Singer acquired 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,831.00. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Simard acquired 11,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,999.94. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.
