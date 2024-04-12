Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE PLTR opened at $22.84 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 253.81, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. HSBC downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

Read Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,445.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.