Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.20

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), with a volume of 26,359,046 shares changing hands.
Petropavlovsk Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.20. The stock has a market cap of £47.51 million and a P/E ratio of 120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.86.
About Petropavlovsk
Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. It principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits. In addition, it provides construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, and transportation services; and operates educational institutes.
