Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,633,016,000 after purchasing an additional 97,198 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,447,000 after purchasing an additional 309,239 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX opened at $165.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.03 and its 200-day moving average is $133.76. The stock has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.21.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 over the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

