Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Insider Sells $65,551.59 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) insider Janet Gunzburg sold 2,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $65,551.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,971.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Janet Gunzburg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Janet Gunzburg sold 1,709 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $38,657.58.

On Friday, February 9th, Janet Gunzburg sold 480 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $13,440.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Janet Gunzburg sold 328 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $8,524.72.

On Friday, January 12th, Janet Gunzburg sold 205 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $4,942.55.

Phreesia Stock Performance

NYSE PHR opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 53.33% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,451,000 after acquiring an additional 716,374 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 8.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,856,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,760,000 after purchasing an additional 624,456 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 36.1% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,776,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 471,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth about $8,199,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,640,000 after buying an additional 349,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

