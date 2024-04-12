Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.10

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.10 and traded as low as C$13.33. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$13.44, with a volume of 24,686 shares traded.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$330.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98.
Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$163.91 million for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 77.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Announces Dividend
Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
