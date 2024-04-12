Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $35.54

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$35.54 and traded as high as C$35.72. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$35.72, with a volume of 400 shares traded.
PBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$37.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pollard Banknote had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of C$135.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.490101 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Pollard Banknote’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is 17.39%.
In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 4,500 shares of Pollard Banknote stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$166,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Brock Young sold 5,000 shares of Pollard Banknote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.62, for a total transaction of C$173,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 4,500 shares of Pollard Banknote stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$166,500.00. 64.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.
