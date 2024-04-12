Potash America (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Potash America shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands.
Potash America Stock Performance
Potash America Company Profile
Potash America, Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets in Canada. It intends to acquire and develop potash, montmorillonite, bentonite, and gypsum assets into agri-products. The company was formerly known as Adtomize Inc and changed its name to Potash America, Inc in March 2011.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Potash America
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Potash America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potash America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.