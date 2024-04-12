Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,038 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Upstart alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 18.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 8.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 38.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 56.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ UPST opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.94. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $72.58.

Insider Activity

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.28 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 46.76%. On average, analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 1,298 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $45,923.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,865.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $33,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,090 shares in the company, valued at $12,037,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 1,298 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $45,923.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,865.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,777 shares of company stock worth $1,895,669. Insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Upstart

Upstart Profile

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.