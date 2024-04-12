Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 459 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $1,038,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 21.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $1,117,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,723 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,122. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.85.

DRI opened at $155.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.19.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

