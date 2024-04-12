Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,706 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $1,484,341,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,275,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38,639.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,121,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,134,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

TD opened at $57.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average of $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TD. Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

