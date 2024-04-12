Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Albemarle by 3.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $106.69 and a 52 week high of $247.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.62 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.05.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

