Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,521 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after acquiring an additional 829,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,530,000 after acquiring an additional 681,992 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,494 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,203 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,013,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Melius started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.29.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $97.97 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $100.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.58 and a 200-day moving average of $88.19.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

